Hyderabad rains: IndiGo warns of flight delays, issues travel advisory

The airline urges passengers to monitor their flight status and allow extra time to reach the airport due to waterlogged roads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 09:59 AM

Hyderabad: IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from Hyderabad as heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in the city.

The airline warned of potential flight delays and urged passengers to monitor their flight status and allow extra time to reach the airport due to waterlogged roads.

Since Saturday, relentless rains have inundated Hyderabad, causing widespread waterlogging and bringing traffic to a standstill in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city, predicting continued heavy rainfall. Most districts in Telangana are also under red and orange alerts, indicating severe weather conditions.

In its advisory, IndiGo stated, “With heavy rains ahead for Hyderabad this morning, flight schedules may be impacted, and roads could be waterlogged. Please keep a tab on your flight status https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj and allow extra time for your journey to the airport. Happy and safe travels!”

The IMD also warned of potential hazards such as electrocution and further traffic delays due to the ongoing rains. Municipal authorities have been advised to issue necessary warnings and clear waterlogged areas. Hyderabad residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel as emergency response teams remain on high alert.