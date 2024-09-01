Heavy rains lash Hyderabad overnight, IMD predicts more showers

Waterlogging reported in several parts of the city, causing disruptions to traffic and daily activities; officials caution residents to take necessary precautions

1 September 2024

Hyderabad: Several localities in Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains overnight, with some areas recording significant rainfall, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning.

The BHEL Factory area witnessed the highest downpour, recording 85.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours until 8:30 am on Sunday. Gachibowli followed closely with 81.3 mm, and KPHB with 78.3 mm of rainfall.

Other areas also experienced substantial rainfall, including Hydernagar with 77.8 mm of rainfall, University of Hyderabad 76.5 mm, Yousufguda 74.8 mm, Shaikpet 72.8 mm and Kapra 71.5 mm.

The heavy rains led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing disruptions to traffic and daily activities. Local authorities are on alert, closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to take necessary precautions. The IMD issued a weather alert for Hyderabad, predicting more rains throughout Sunday.