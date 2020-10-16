Hyderabad Rains: Rumours of breach in Gurram Cheruvu led to panic

While Gurram Cheruvu is located behind Barkas locality, Umdasagar is situated en route Jalpally

Hyderabad: Rumours of breach in Gurram Cheruvu and Umdasagar gave tense moments to the residents living around Chandrayangutta since Wednesday night. While Gurram Cheruvu is located behind Barkas locality, Umdasagar is situated en route Jalpally. If the tanks breach, then several colonies in Hafeezbabanagar, Mailardevpally and Chandrayangutta will face the threat of inundation.

“There was an announcement from local mosque asking us to move to safer places. We heard there could be a possible breach in the Umdasagar tank and the colonies will get submerged,” said Fatima Begum, a resident of Alinagar in Bandlaguda.

Sohail Baig, a resident of Hafeezbabanagar C Block said Gurram Cheruvu is already brimming with heavy inflows. “Some persons had illegally dug a water channel to divert water into the nearby open land at Balapur road. We were told there is a possibility of a breach of the tank bund and have to be on alert,” he said. The rumours are fast spreading through social media platforms.

Following the rumours, several residents in Al Jubail, Hashamabad, Babanagar, Ghousenagar and other areas have once again moved back to safer areas.

Demand inquiry

Residents of Chandrayangutta demanded an inquiry into the flooding of their localities following heavy outflow of water from Palle Cheruvu. The residents complained though the city was on high alert, the local administration failed to warn them about the inundation of the area. “The local revenue authorities failed to alert us about the impending danger. Never in the past did the area witness such flooding,” complained Sajida Rehana, a local school teacher from Hashamabad.

Another resident Qamar Khan said neither Tahsildar nor police alerted them about overflowing or breach of tanks. “If they had alerted us in time we would have at least moved to a safer place and shifted at least costly items elsewhere,” he said.

