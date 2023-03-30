Hyderabad: Rajiv Swagruha Corporation extends last date for submission of Token Advance DDs

The last date for submission of token advance Demand Drafts (DDs) has been extended up to April 15
Hyderabad: The Rajiv Swagruha Corporation is allotting available flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam Township through a lottery in Phase-IV. The last date for submission of token advance Demand Drafts (DDs) has been extended up to April 15.
Interested applicants have to pay a token advance of Rs.2 lakh and Rs.1 lakh for 2 BHK/1 BHK & 1 BHK Senior Citizen respectively, in the form of a Demand Draft, drawn in favour of Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, payable at Hyderabad.
The DD has to be submitted at the Office of the Managing Director, Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd., Urdugally, Street No.17, Himayathnagar, Hyderabad on or before April 15 (5 pm).