Telangana govt to sell Rajiv Swagruha towers at Pocharam and Gajularamaram

At Pocharam, at least 72 to 198 flats can be built in each tower, and each Gajularamaram tower can house at least 112 flats

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to sell the Rajiv Swagruha towers in Pocharam and Gajularamaram, which are not fully constructed, in as is where is condition, and entrusted the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with the responsibility of selling them.

Four 9-storied towers in Pocharam and five 15-storied towers in Gajularamaram are offered with the pre-bid meeting scheduled to be held at Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation office, Himayathnagar, on January 9 at 11 am.

At Pocharam, at least 72 to 198 flats can be built in each tower, and each Gajularamaram tower can house at least 112 flats, said HMDA in a press release.

Builders, developers, societies and individuals interested in purchasing Pocharam and Gajularamam residential towers near the Outer Ring Road need to pay Rs 10 lakh in the form of a demand draft by January 30 and towers will be allotted through draw of lots.