Hyderabad: Rapist jailed for remainder of life under POCSO Act

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, who is a daily wager and uncle of the victim

Hyderabad: A local court in Hyderabad on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a 29-year-old person for the remainder of his life for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in November 2019.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala held the accused guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 376 A B and 376 (2)(f)(n) of IPC and sentenced him to undergo imprisonment for life — for the remainder of his natural biological life.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, who is a daily wager and uncle of the girl. The fine amount would be paid to the victim. According to the prosecution, the girl, studying in Class III, was staying at the house of her aunt (her mother’s sister) here after her mother’s death. On November 3, 2019, when the girl’s aunt left for work, her uncle called her inside his room and sexually assaulted her. The incident came to light when an Anganwadi teacher enquired with the girl at the school.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl with the police, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. Additional Public Prosecutor G Narayana, who argued the case, said the girl’s statement and the medical reports helped in getting stringent punishment to the accused.

He said the accused would be ineligible for getting remission as he was sentenced for the remainder of his natural life. This was the second such life sentence that was delivered by the court under the POCSO Act.

