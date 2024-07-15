Man sentenced to 20 year jail term for raping minor in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 06:27 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: The Sangareddy POCSO court on Monday convicted a man in a minor rape case and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment. A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on Itikyala Naveen (30), a resident of Alwyn Colony in Patancheru town.

Naveen raped a five-year-old girl living in his neighborhood in 2018. Following a complaint from the child’s parents, Patancheru SI Praveen Reddy had registered a case and arrested the accused.

Proclaiming the verdict on Monday, Judge K Jayanthi said the convict would have to serve another year in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

SP Chennuri Rupesh appreciated the then DSP Sitram, Inspector Prabhakar, court SI Satyanarayana, head constable Venkatesham and court constable Kishan for their efforts in securing the conviction.