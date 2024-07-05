Telangana: Youngster arrested for marrying a sixth standard student

Published Date - 5 July 2024, 12:53 PM

Mahabubnagar: A youngster has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under POCSO Act for marrying a sixth standard student in a village of Ganded mandal in the district.

Beerappa, a native of a village in Ganded mandal married a sixth standard student from the same village during summer holidays. After the school reopened last month, the girl turned up at the school last week. After noticing a change in her, the school authorities immediately alerted the Women and Child Welfare department officials, according to reports.

After preliminary investigation and based on a complaint lodged by Child Welfare Officer Radhika, the police booked a case against Beerappa and his family members under Child Marriage Act and POCSO Act. The girl has been shifted to State Home, the reports said. More details are awaited.