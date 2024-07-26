Bharosa Centre celebrates 2nd anniversary at Medchal

The support centre works on a holistic convergence approach, where victims of POCSO and rape cases in distress receive all necessary help and support in one place, away from police stations and hospitals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 08:06 PM

Bharosa Centre Celebrates 2nd Anniversary at Medchal

Hyderabad: The Bharosa Centre in Medchal celebrated its 2nd anniversary on Friday with the celebrations highlighting the significant achievements of the centre in supporting and empowering victims of sexual offences.

Speaking at the event, DCP Women & Children Safety Wing, Srujana Karnam pointed out that the support centre works on a holistic convergence approach, where victims of POCSO and rape cases in distress receive all necessary help and support in one place, away from police stations and hospitals.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man arrested for blackmailing and sexually assaulting women

The objective of the organisation is to reduce the re-victimisation of women and children affected by violence and sexual abuse, she added.

Over the past two years, the Bharosa Centre in Medchal has provided legal aid, regular counseling, medical and other support to several victims, officials noted.