Hyderabad: Real Woman Awards ceremony on Sept 17

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

The 4th Edition of the coveted Real Woman Awards, a celebration of women from the construction industry, will be hosted at Radisson Blu The 4th Edition of the coveted Real Woman Awards, a celebration of women from the construction industry, will be hosted at Radisson Blu

Hyderabad: The 4th Edition of the coveted Real Woman Awards, a celebration of women from the construction industry, will be hosted at Radisson Blu, on September 17.

Women from different domains in construction industry will be presented the awards at a glittering ceremony. The earlier three editions were held at Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, a press release said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Job mela at Nampally on September 17

An eminent panel of jury comprising Lakshmi Govekar, Partner & Principal Architect, Skyline Architects, Mumbai and Mukesh Jaitley, COO, Kolte Patil Developers, will select the eligible applicants for awards.

The categories from construction industry which would be awarded are Design & Build Projects, Interior Design – Home Interiors, Landscape Architect, Heritage Architecture, Interior Designer-International Projects, EPC Projects, Water Systems, Interior Design Residential Bunglows, Eco Habitats, Engineering Trainings, Green Building Consultant, Interior Designer-Office Design, Structural Audit, Interior Products, Architect – Commercial Projects and Architect – Residential Projects. More information can had from the website www.realwoman.in