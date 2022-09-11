Hyderabad: Real Woman Awards ceremony on Sept 17

Hyderabad: The 4th Edition of the coveted Real Woman Awards, a celebration of women from the construction industry, will be hosted at Radisson Blu, on September 17.
Women from different domains in construction industry will be presented the awards at a glittering ceremony. The earlier three editions were held at Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, a press release said.
An eminent panel of jury comprising Lakshmi Govekar, Partner & Principal Architect, Skyline Architects, Mumbai and Mukesh Jaitley, COO, Kolte Patil Developers, will select the eligible applicants for awards.
The categories from construction industry which would be awarded are Design & Build Projects, Interior Design – Home Interiors, Landscape Architect, Heritage Architecture, Interior Designer-International Projects, EPC Projects, Water Systems, Interior Design Residential Bunglows, Eco Habitats, Engineering Trainings, Green Building Consultant, Interior Designer-Office Design, Structural Audit, Interior Products, Architect – Commercial Projects and Architect – Residential Projects. More information can had from the website www.realwoman.in