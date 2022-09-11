Hyderabad: Job mela at Nampally on September 17

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

A mega job mela is being organized at Red Rose Function Hall, Nampally, on September 17 by Deccan Blasters.

Hyderabad: A mega job mela is being organized at Red Rose Function Hall, Nampally, on September 17 by Deccan Blasters. It is the 49th job mela organized by the NGO with support from various corporate houses.

Around 70 companies from different fields including IT, educational institutions, security, pharma and others are expected to participate in the job mela and conduct interviews for the candidates. Basic qualification for the candidates is tenth standard pass.

It will be held between 8 am and 2 pm and for further details, interested candidates can contact 8374315052.