Hyderabad: Realtor ends life, alleges financiers harassment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 06:59 PM

Hyderabad: Allegedly facing harassment from financiers, a young man died by suicide at his house at Laxmiguda in Mailardevpally on Wednesday night.

K Siddu (40), a realtor from Brundavan Colony, was reported to have borrowed money from private financiers and repaid most of it.

According to his family members, the financiers started harassing him by putting pressure to repay the total loan and made threatening calls too. Allegedly upset over this, he hanged himself in the house in the absence of his family members.

Based on a complaint, the Mailardevpally police booked a case and took up an investigation.

The police said they were collecting evidence of harassment and that necessary action would be taken based on further investigation.