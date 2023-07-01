Hyderabad: Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth takes charge as Director of DMDE

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hyderabad: Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth took charge as Director, Defence Machinery Design Establishment (DMDE) and Station Commander (Navy), Hyderabad Station here on Saturday. He succeeded Rear Admiral V.Rajasekhar, on his superannuation.

Ravnish is an alumnus of the Naval Engineering College, Lonavala and was commissioned into the Engineering Branch of the Indian Navy in 1991.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Pune University. He is also a distinguished alumnus of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Naval War College (Goa) and National Defence College, New Delhi.

During his career, the Admiral has held a wide range of appointments over the past three decades of his service at various naval bases. He served extensively at sea onboard Indian Naval Ships Khukri, Nishank and also served as the Commanding Officer, INS Shivaji and Station Commander, Station Lonavala.