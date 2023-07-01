Hyderabad: Anindya Biswas appointed as Director of Research Centre Imarat

Scientist Anindya Biswas has been appointed as the Director of the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hyderabad: Scientist Anindya Biswas has been appointed as the Director of the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Anindya Biswas played a vital role in the indigenous development of Terminal Guidance Systems for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, and precision-guided systems strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.

He led the conceptualisation, design, and development of several low-cost miniature terminal guidance systems that find applications in numerous tactical missiles.

He was conferred with DRDO Young Scientist Award in 2002 and the Scientist of the Year Award in 2016. Anindya Biswas is a graduate of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Bengal Engineering College and obtained his Master’s from IIT Kharagpur.

Also Read BV Papa Rao takes charge as Director of ASL, DRDO