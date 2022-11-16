Hyderabad records 44,10,389 sq ft of gross floor area of LEED certified buildings

Published: 16 November 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad registered 44,10,389 square feet of gross floor area of LEED-certified buildings during the January to October 2022 period, according to Knight Frank India.

During the same period, 18 new LEED-certified buildings were added across the city with 10 platinum certified and eight gold-certified buildings.

In regards to the LEED certification issued from January to October, 136 new buildings were certified across leading seven Indian cities with Hyderabad recording the fourth-highest number of new buildings receiving LEED certification, with 18 new buildings certified during the period.

Highlighting the importance of LEED certification of buildings, Sujatha Ganapathy, Vice President, Sustainability and Well Standard Business at Knight Frank India said, “sustainable architecture and green buildings meeting the needs of a balanced ecology is an emerging and on-demand trend in the Indian and global real estate landscape.”

She further said, “As the collective consciousness of the global population leans more and more towards environment-first and socially responsible companies, Indian corporates are also being compelled to respond to the growing attention and trend in non-financial reporting and performance. Investors are keen to assist socially and ecologically conscious businesses in India.”

On the aspect of certification level, India recorded 82 platinum-certified buildings, 50 gold-certified buildings, and 4 silver-certified buildings across the top seven leading markets during the January to October period.

Hyderabad bagged the fifth position with 10 platinum-certified buildings and eight gold-certified buildings.