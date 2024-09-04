| Hyderabad Records Over 70mm Rainfall In One Hour As Downpour Lashes City

Kapra witnesses the highest of 72.8 mm; sudden storm catches residents off guard, leading to power outages and minor flooding

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 September 2024, 09:51 AM

FIle Photo

Hyderabad: Overnight thunderstorms accompanied by intense lightning struck Hyderabad, leading to an unprecedented downpour within a span of just one hour.

The unexpected weather event, which began late on Tuesday and continued into the early hours of Wednesday, saw some areas reporting rainfall levels exceeding 70 mm.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, the highest rainfall was recorded in Kapra, with 72.8 mm. Kushaiguda old ward office in Cherlapalli and Uppal reported 71.9 mm and 54.5 mm, respectively.

Several localities in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, including Kapra, Uppal and Malkajgiri, bore the brunt of the storm.

Neredmet recorded 53.8 mm, while Safilguda saw 50.8 mm.

Areas in the Secunderabad and Gajularamaram circles also experienced heavy downpours.

The sudden storm caught many residents off guard, leading to power outages and minor flooding in several neighbourhoods.