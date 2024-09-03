Godavari on the rise; threat of more floods loom large over Telangana

The flood levels at Bhadrachalam are anticipated to reach critical warning points within the next 24 hours. This marks the second flood event in the river within five weeks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 09:52 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: The flood situation in the State might be far from over, with the Godavari River experiencing a significant rise in water levels due to continuous rains over the last ten days in its upper catchment areas and tributaries in Maharashtra. Increased discharges from various projects in the river basin are contributing to the flood flow, with the river on a rising trend at most upstream points including Nanded. The impact is expected to be felt in Telangana, adding to the woes of the already affected areas.

The flood levels at Bhadrachalam are anticipated to reach critical warning points within the next 24 hours. This marks the second flood event in the river within five weeks. In Mulugu district, Godavari water is flowing over National Highway 163 (between Hyderabad and Bhupalapatnam in Chhattisgarh) at Tekulagudem in Wajeedu mandal, leading to the suspension of all vehicle operations on this route.

The Sriram Sagar project is experiencing steady increases in inflows from the river’s upper reaches, with 41 of its 42 gates opened to manage the flood flow. The project has reached its gross storage capacity of 80 TMC, with inflows standing at 2.3 lakh cusecs by Tuesday evening and expected to rise further. The Sripada Yellampalli project is receiving over 4.78 lakh cusecs, with outflows around 5.3 lakh cusecs. At Lakshmi Barrage, inflows are at 35.19 lakh cusecs, while Sammakka Sagar is seeing flood levels rise to 7.68 lakh cusecs due to contributions from the Pranahita and Indravati tributaries. Downstream, tributaries such as Taliperu, Kinnerasani, and Sabari are also adding significantly to the flood flow.

The first spell of flooding in the Godavari was primarily due to contributions from the Pranahita and other downstream tributaries. This time however, there are big inflows from tributaries in Maharashtra as well, heightening the possibilities of more flooding. Meanwhile, in the Krishna River, inflows have seen a marginal fall, but overall discharges from joint projects of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remain high, with outflows at 3.76 lakh cusecs at Jurala, 5.34 lakh cusecs at Srisailam, and 5.29 lakh cusecs at Nagarjuna Sagar.

Situation still dire in Khammam

Meanwhile, families in many residential colonies in Khammam city and surrounding areas were yet to recover from the trail of destruction left by the heavy rains that caused unprecedented flood flow in Munneru stream on Sunday. According to unofficial estimates, 17,000 families were affected and a majority of them were virtually thrown onto the streets. As flood water receded in the colonies, residents were seen salvaging their damaged household belongings, which were laid in the streets as the residents started cleaning their houses that were covered with garbage and dirt.

Residents in Bokkalagadda, Moti Nagar, Venkatesh Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Kalvoddu among other areas were forced to live without drinking water supply and electricity for the last couple of days. Officials were yet to restore supply of water and electricity in many areas.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Uppi Sai of Bokkalagadda said they were living in darkness with only candles giving light. As there was no water supply, they depended on municipal water tankers. But only one tanker was sent for the entire area, he said. Another resident M Kiran Kumar said sanitation works were yet to start in affected colonies. On Tuesday, one JCB was sent to clear wooden logs and garbage brought into the colonies by the floods. The clogged drains were yet to be cleared and all the internal roads were muddy.

Though some charitable organisations and persons donated food items, many residents were unable to cook the food as utensils were washed away in the floods. The plight of school and college students was indescribable since they lost textbooks, notebooks and certificates, he said.

Meanwhile, 525 trainee constables participated in relief activities in Bokkalagadda and Dhamsalapuram Colony. Police personnel led by Commissioner Sunil Dutt, were removing mud and garbage from the roads. BRS workers restored vehicular traffic on Khammam-Bonakal road by ‘shramadanam’.