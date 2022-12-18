Hyderabad: Regenerative Medicine Department to be established at Apollo Hospitals

These techniques will be launched to address cartilage, muscle and tendon disorders in the various joints and offer treatment for traumatic and degenerative diseases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:53 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, is collaborating with traumatology and regenerative techniques specialist from Italy Prof. Enrico Castellacci to establish a department of Regenerative Medicine.

Prof. Enrico Castellacci will associate with Apollo Hospitals to offer advanced treatment options in traumatology and regenerative techniques including regenerative medicine, traumatology, PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) therapy, stem cell infiltrations, transplants and mesenchymal stem cells for treatment, a press release said.

These techniques will be launched to address cartilage, muscle and tendon disorders in the various joints and offer treatment for traumatic and degenerative diseases. The regenerative treatment for patients will be under day care services. Such single stage procedures will benefit patients in joint preservation and minimal invasive injury, besides ensuring treatment of larger cartilage defects.