Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy meets accused in Secunderabad station violence

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at the Central Government for introducing what he termed as an ‘ill thought’ Agnipath scheme and said the move would pose a threat to national security and leave the youngsters at crossroads. The TPCC president met a few accused persons in the Secunderabad railway station violence at Chanchalguda Central Prison here on Friday.

The BJP Government should have discussed introducing Agnipath scheme with opposition parties in the Parliament. Had it been done, there would have been no protests and violence, he said while speaking to media persons near the jail. In the past, after retirement from the Armed Forces, there was some security to the employees. But sending the youngsters back after four years of service would leave them at crossroads, the TPCC president said.

“If two years rigorous training is conducted and completed in six months, how can the selected candidates transform into best Officers,” asked Revanth Reddy. The State unit of Congress party would continue its protest till the Centre withdraws the Agnipath scheme. As part of this, a State-wide protest would be conducted on June 27, he added.