Hyderabad: Rotary District distributes prosthetic hands to needy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Rotary District 3150 distributed prosthetic hands to needy at Malla Reddy University on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Rotary District 3150 in collaboration with Ellen Meadows Prosthetic Hand Foundation, US, organised free distribution of prosthetic hands at Malla Reddy University in Dulapally on Thursday.

The non-profit organisation from US has developed LN-4 elbow mechanical functional prosthetic hands that were fitted free of cost among nearly 730 physically challenged individuals. The LN-4 mechanical prosthetic hands worth Rs. 7 crore were distributed at the camp which was inaugurated by Minister for Labour and Chairman of Malla Reddy University, Ch. Malla Reddy.

Nearly 150 more individuals needing prosthetic hands walked-in unregistered to the free distribution function and members of Rotary District 3150 ad Ellen Meadows Prosthetic Hand Foundation took their details and assured them of help in the future.

Imported from the US, each of the prosthetic hand cost Rs 1 lakh in the open market. However, Ellen Meadows Prosthetic Hand Foundation, had manufactured them in bulk for Rs 50,000 each.

Rotary District 3150 arranged for import of the prosthetic hands from US while Malla Reddy University gave the venue and extended logistical support. Gauri Ashram reimbursed travel fare for all the 730 beneficiaries to the extent of Rs 5 lakh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .