Hyderabad: RPF recovers stolen and missing items worth Rs 1.77 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 05:41 PM

Hyderabad: As part of the Operation Amanath, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad division retrieved and returned belongings worth Rs 1.77 crore to the pasengers until now this year.

This marks a 26.42 per cent increase in the value of retrieved belongings compared to the corresponding period in 2023, RPF officials said.

In 2024, till date the RPF Secunderabad division personnel successfully recovered passenger belongings on 702 different occasions with a total value of these recovered items worth Rs.1.77 crore approximately.

Similarly, in 2023, the RPF personnel had retrieved and returned belongings worth Rs.1.97 crore on 982 different occasions. The recovered items included laptops, purses, luggage bags, mobile phones, and other valuables.

RPF officials said the teams work round the clock to ensure the security of not only railway property but also to handle lost and missing passenger items with utmost care.

Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad, urged the passengers to be vigilant and safeguard their personal belongings while traveling. If any unattended luggage is noticed, passengers should report it to the Railway helpline number 139, she said

“The RPF remains committed to further enhancing passenger security by improving its response mechanisms and infusing new technologies and innovations to bolster its effectiveness”, Banerjee said.