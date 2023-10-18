Hyderabad: Rs 30 lakh seized from person during vehicle check

According to the police, the man A Babul Reddy, a resident of Katedan and working at a private office was carrying the cash along with him when he was stopped at Miraj cross roads
Hyderabad: The Humayunnagar police on Wednesday seized Rs. 30 lakh from a person during vehicle checking.
According to the police, the man A Babul Reddy (50), a resident of Katedan and working at a private office was carrying the cash along with him when he was stopped at Miraj cross roads.
“As he could not give satisfactory reply about the source of the cash the amount is seized,” said an official of Humayunnagar police station.