Police seize 2kg gold from person during checking at Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: The Mahankali police seized 2kg gold from a person during checking at Secunderabad on Tuesday night.

According to the police, K Srikanth (27), a resident of Nirmal, was carrying 20 gold biscuits weighing 100 grams each and was caught by the police at General Bazaar.

Srikanth told the police that he had collected the gold biscuits from two jewellery shops in the city at the behest two persons Rajashekar and Arun, who own shops in Nirmal district, and had come to the city on Monday.

“A detailed enquiry is going on to find out the source of the liquid cash used for purchasing the gold and also we are verifying the IT returns,” said DCP (North) Chandana Deepti.

