Hyderabad: Run For A Better Future’ 5k run at Oakridge International School on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Hyderabad: The Balamitra Foundation, a non-profit organisation that supports over 3,200 children in 19 government schools spread over 15 villages in rural Andhra Pradesh, is hosting its annual 5K run, Run For A Better Future, 2022 edition, from 7 am on Sunday at the Oakridge International School Gachibowli campus.

Food stalls are being set up at the venue and will be paired with good music for an energy-filled enthusiastic morning. All the proceeds from the event will go towards educational support for children who are unable to afford it. For those who are unable to be physically present on the day of the run, the event is being extended to online participants, for whom the event will go on till October 30. It is also possible and encouraged to contribute in the form of donations.

The event is primarily student-led and over 300 students from various schools across Hyderabad are expected to participate in the run and make their contribution to the cause.

Registrations can be done via the website (balamitrafoundation.org) or on-the-spot on the day of the event. More information is available on the foundation’s Instagram page, @balamitrafoundation.

Details are also available on +91 96761 13377 / +91 99890 47752 or via Email ID – info@balamitrafoundation.org, according to a press release.