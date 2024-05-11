Hyderabad: Saidabad police register case against BJP leader Navneet Rana for criminal intimidation

Navneet Kaur, during a meeting held in the city recently had made some comments against AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and his elder brother and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 03:53 PM

Navneet Rana

Hyderabad: A case is registered at Saidabad police station against BJP leader, Navneet Kaur Rana from Amaravathi, Maharashtra, for criminal intimidation and trying to influence voters.

During the meeting, she allegedly said that, “if police give 15 seconds time, both the brothers will not know where they came from or where they went.”

The BJP leader was referring to the 2012 speech of Akbaruddin Owaisi at Nirmal wherein he had allegedly stated that “if police are removed for 15 minutes, we will finish 100 crore Hindus.”

The case invoked Sections 505 (2), 506, 171 -c, 171 – f, 171 – G of IPC. The case is based on a complaint made by an Election Commission of India officer who was on duty.