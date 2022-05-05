Hyderabad: Sanitation initiative INK@WASH 3.0 commences

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Photo: Twitter/Ink@Wash

Hyderabad: Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, members of Administrative Staff College of India and others participated in the Innovations & New Knowledge in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (INK@WASH ) 3.0 that commenced on Thursday.

INK@WASH is a platform instituted by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department for collaboration and partnerships between startups/innovators, academic institutions, funders and the State government departments, especially Urban Local Bodies.

“INK@WASH 3.0 would showcase over 100 innovations in water, solid waste management, sanitation and hygiene,” said Mayor after launching the exhibition of Wash Innovation Hub..

On Friday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao will also participate in event, said a press release issued by Mayor’s office.

