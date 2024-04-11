‘Hyderabad savored over 1 million plates of Biryani during Ramzan’

According to the analysis, around 6 million plates of Biryani were ordered during the month— a 15 per cent increase compared to regular months.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 April 2024, 04:42 PM

Hyderabad: Food delivery platform Swiggy has unveiled its Ramzan order analysis, revealing the nation’s continued love affair with Biryani during the holy month. Hyderabad has savoured over a million plates of Biryani during the Ramzan, according to Swiggy’s analysis.

According to the analysis, around 6 million plates of Biryani were ordered during the month— a 15 per cent increase compared to regular months. Hyderabad stood out by savouring over a million plates of Biryani and 5.3 lakh plates of Haleem.

Also Read Ice Apple Biryani in Hyderabad irks internet

Swiggy also witnessed an astonishing 34 per cent increase in Iftar orders between 5.30 pm to 7 pm with Haleem witnessing an increase of 1454.88 per cent, followed by phirni by 80.97 per cent, malpua by 79.09 per cent, falooda and dates by 57.93 per cent and 48.40 per cent respectively.

Traditional favourites like mutton haleem, chicken biriyani and samosas continued to dominate the Iftar table, showcasing their enduring popularity during Ramzan.

Coming to sweets, Hyderabad witnessed a steep increase in orders placed for sweet dishes such as malpua, dates and phirni. Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal and Meerut followed the same. These findings are based on an analysis of orders placed on Swiggy from March 12 to April 8