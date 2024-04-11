Ice Apple Biryani in Hyderabad irks internet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 April 2024, 04:36 PM

Hyderabad: In a yet other bizarre food combination, Ice Apple Biryani has emerged in Hyderabad, causing quite a stir on the internet. As summer rolls in, ice apples become a seasonal delight, renowned for their nutritional value. While Hyderabad is renowned for its biryani, not everyone is sold on the idea of adding ice apples to the mix.

The restaurant called Maryada Ramanna, situated in Hitec City, has recently introduced Ice Apple Biryani and even an ice apple curry to its menu. A reel featuring these dishes, shared by the Instagram handle ‘hyderabadbucketlist,’ went viral, garnering widespread attention across the internet.

Soon the video went viral, users online expressed their disdain for the unconventional pairing. “Best thing you have to eat ice apple as usual by boiling it will loose the uniqueness of your ice apple waste of eating it after boiling (sic),” said a user. “Just because something can be made, should not be made. Some things should be left untouched (sic),” commented other. “Ice apple is good for health not biryani… nature has given all the possible good food. Cooking them is our foolishness (sic), said the third.

