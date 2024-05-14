Hyderabad: Sawaria Pipes donates electric mini truck to HKM Charitable Foundation

The vehicle donated by Sawaria Pipes to HKM Charitable Foundation is the first-ever Electrical Vehicle with a payload of 1700 kg from Switch Mobility manufacturing company in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 06:24 PM

Hyderabad: Sawaria Pipes has donated an Electrical Vehicle worth Rs. 16.50 lakh to HKM Charitable Foundation for the distribution of food to the needy and poor.

The vehicle donated by Sawaria Pipes to HKM Charitable Foundation is the first-ever Electrical Vehicle with a payload of 1700 kg from Switch Mobility manufacturing company in Telangana. By providing this eco-friendly mode of transportation, Sawaria Pipes seeks to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Foundation’s outreach efforts, a press release said.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of HKM Charitable Foundation, said, “this Electrical vehicle represents a tangible step towards fostering social welfare and environmental consciousness, contributing to a cleaner, greener future and will significantly enhance our capacity to deliver food to the underprivileged, enabling us to reach more individuals in need.”

Sujith Agarwal, Managing Director of Sawaria Pipes, said, “At Sawaria Pipes, we believe in giving back to society and making a positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged.”