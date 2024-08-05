Hyderabad: Scores of people throng to celebrate Bonalu at Madhapur

Bonalu Celebrations

Hyderabad: The Bonalu and Palaram Bandi celebrations organized at Madhapur concluded with over 10, 000 devotees thronging the Durga Matha Temple to seek blessings of the deity at Ayyappa Society, Madhapur.

The streets at Madhapur came alive on Sunday with the colorful and vibrant musical bands and Telangana’s local art forms that showcased the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Over the years, the event’s popularity has grown significantly, with devotees coming from far and wide to participate in the Bonalu festivities at Madhapur.

In addition to devotees, the Bonalu celebrations at Madhapur, organized for sixth consecutive year by E. Shanmukh Yadav, also witnessed participation MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, Venkatesh Yadav, and local authorities.