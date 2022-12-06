Hyderabad: SCR GM takes up annual inspection of Lallaguda Carriage Workshop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: An annual inspection of the Carriage Workshop in Lallaguda was taken up by South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Tuesday. Apart from a comprehensive inspection of the carriage workshop, a Heritage Museum at the renovated workshop building was inaugurated.

Jain also inspected the Centre Buffer Coupler Section, LHB bogie shop and Wheel Shop and later inaugurated the Horizontal Drilling and Tapping Machine, Fiat Bogie Maintenance Shop, Pressurized Flushing System and EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) test benches at the power car shop, etc.

Later, he reviewed the progress of various new projects undertaken by the workshop and discussed on further developmental plans with the officials. During the inspection, trade union representatives of the workshop met the general manager and discussed staff welfare activities.