Hyderabad: Sculptures capturing Film Nagar’s spirit unveiled

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:15 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: The Film Nagar – Kotha Cheruvu stretch is now not anymore a winding road from near the Ramanaidu Studio, but one that provides those traveling on the stretch a feel of cinema.

Four new sculptures, depicting global artworks, have been unveiled on the central median along the stretch. A step-by-step walkway and around 1,800 flowering plants on the 427 metre-long and 4 metre-wide central median have added an aesthetic look to the road.

The sculptures, which kept many guessing as they were veiled all these days, are the brainchild of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Urban Biodiversity wing.

“As Film Nagar and its vicinity is home for many people working in the movie industry, we shortlisted cinema as the theme and developed the central median,” a GHMC official said.

One of the sculptures on the central median is inspired by the bronze sculptures in London’s Leicester Square. It depicts different silver screen icons and has the character of Don Lockwood from the 1952 musical ‘Singin’ in the Rain. Another one is a replica of the ‘De Vaartkapoen’ sculpture from Belgium, portraying a police officer being tripped by a man hiding in a drain.

Another artwork is seemingly inspired by ‘The Mark of Zorro’ which had a famed sword duel between Diego and Captain Esteban. The fourth one depicts a reel, film camera and clapperboard, capturing the essence of Film Nagar.