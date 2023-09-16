Hyderabad: Search for missing boy from Niloufer Hospital continues

Nampally police has constituted five special teams who are on the lookout for a breakthrough in the case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:41 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Nampally police has constituted five special teams who are on the lookout for a breakthrough in the case

Hyderabad: The search for the six-month-old boy, Salman Khan, who was kidnapped from Niloufer Hospital, has continued with police yet to trace him on Saturday.

Intensifying its efforts, the Nampally police has constituted five special teams who are on the lookout for a breakthrough in the case.

The dysfunctional surveillance cameras in the hospital premises and at the recovery wards where the alleged kidnapping took place have so far not provided any clues to the search teams.

On Saturday, several women suspects were detained by the police teams for questioning. However, a they found no clue of the missing boy.

The young boy’s mother, Farida Begum said that the police assured that her child will be handed over to her safely.

Salman Khan, who was admitted to the hospital on Thursday afternoon was kidnapped by an unidentified woman in the night, when her mother went out to get some food.