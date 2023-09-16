Hyderabad: Pre-wedding shoot of cop couple draws flak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:38 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

The pre-wedding video song had a two-minute sequence which shows the duo entering the police station premises wearing uniforms and in police vehicles

Hyderabad: A pre-wedding photo shoot of a police couple, which was shot on the premises of Punjagutta police station, has gone viral across multiple social media platforms on Saturday. The video has attracted a lot of attention, as many social media users praised the police couple for their video while there were several others who also criticized them for misusing authority.

The woman Sub-inspector K Bhavana is currently posted at Punjagutta police station, which is billed as the first model police station in the State, and her husband Ravuri Kishore, an SI of the Armed Reserve, got married on August 26.

Their pre-wedding video song had a two-minute sequence which shows the duo entering the police station premises wearing uniforms and in police vehicles. This was attracting criticism from several citizens who called it misuse of power and the uniform.

It is learnt that senior police officials were upset, when they came to know about the matter. Senior police officials, however, are yet to react officially on the issue. So far, no disciplinary action on the police couple has been taken from the department.

