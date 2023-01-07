Hyderabad: Security guard killed in road accident at Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:03 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: A security guard was killed in a road accident at Gachibowli on Saturday afternoon.

Ram Dhavan (36), a resident of Gowlidoddi and a native of Nanded district, was going on a motorcycle when his vehicle skidded on the road between Q City and Wipro junction. He sustained serious injuries after falling on the road and died on the spot, said the Gachibowli police.

A case is registered and investigation going on. The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem examination.