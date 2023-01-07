Hyderabad: Under-construction building caves in Kukatpally, two killed

Two construction workers were killed and a few other persons sustained injuries when the slab of an under construction building collapsed

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:20 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: Two construction workers were killed and a few other persons sustained injuries when the slab of an under construction building collapsed at Kukatpally on Saturday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Daya Shankar (30) and Anand (25), both resident of Kukatpally and natives of Ranga Reddy district.

According to the police, the workers were putting a slab on fourth floor of the building at Shantinagar in Kukatpally when it caved in. Daya Shankar and Anand who were on the third floor got trapped under the debris.

On information the police reached the spot and with the help of other workers pulled out Daya Shankar and Anand. Both of them were rushed to the hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.

The two persons trapped inside the rubble were pulled out after much efforts and heavy equipment was also brought to cut the iron frame.

The GHMC officials along with the Disaster Response Force teams rushed to the spot and were removing the debris. A case was registered against the owner of the building and the contractor for showing negligence in executing the works. “Investigation is going on. We are in touch with the GHMC officials also,” said Inspector Kukatpally, T Narsing Rao.