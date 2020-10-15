Hyderabad sees record rain after 117 years

State capital registers 19.2 cm rain, eclipsing the 11.7 cm which was registered in October 1903, rainfall departure from normal was of 404 per cent, highest among all districts

Hyderabad: The way it rained on Tuesday, records were meant to be washed away. The downpour, triggered by a deep depression over Telangana on Tuesday, has led to an all-time record rainfall of 19.2 cm in Hyderabad for the month of October. This eclipsed a 117-year-old record, of a mere 11.7 cm in the October of 1903.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Begumpet observatory which has average weather recordings for the city on a day-to-day basis recorded a rainfall of 19.2 cm on Tuesday. This is the highest ever rainfall recorded in the month of October, beating the previous record of 11.7 cm wayback in 1903. The all-time record rainfall in Hyderabad was 24 cm in August 2000.

That’s not all. October this year so far has received a surplus rainfall of 26 cm, which is in fact the highest for the entire month of October in the last one decade. The intensity of rainfall on Tuesday was such that the rainfall departure from normal was of 404 per cent, which was the highest departure among all districts.

As for the areawise rainfall, Hayathnagar recorded the highest rainfall of 28.8 cm, followed by Saroornagar (27.5 cm), Musheerabad (25.8 cm), Uppal (25.7 cm) and Lingojiguda (24.7). Meanwhile, the overall rainfall in Hyderabad during this Southwest Monsoon has crossed the 100 cm mark on Tuesday. Hyderabad district has so far received a rainfall of 110 cm against a normal rainfall of 63 cm from June 1 to October 14, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Transportation hit

The torrential rains that wreaked havoc in the State capital also affected transportation to a large extent. With severe water-logging on roads, several stretches were blocked, forcing commuters to take alternative routes. Public transport too was affected with hundreds of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses not able to move out of depots following water stagnation. Though the RTC operated a few buses, the services were few and only in non-affected areas.

“We are ready to operate buses once the roads are cleared of waterlogging and the heavy rains stop,” said a senior official.

As Uppal registered extremely heavy rainfall and water flowing onto the Uppal road, the Hyderabad-Warangal highway has been blocked. RTC has diverted buses along this route via Nagaram and ECIL till the road is restored and situation returns to normal.

