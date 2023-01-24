Hyderabad: Seminar on study abroad at IIMC on Wednesday

Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana is organizing a seminar on study abroad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana is organizing a seminar on study abroad at the Indian Institute of Management and Commerce, Hyderabad, on Wednesday at 11 am.

The theme of the event is ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’, which will offer insights into overseas education. Y-Axis Assistant Vice President Faizul Hassan will share his views on study abroad with the students of the IIMC.

Students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-Axis at the seminar. Principal of the institution K Raghu Veer will also be part of the seminar.