Hyderabad: Seminar on study abroad at IIMC on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana is organizing a seminar on study abroad at the Indian Institute of Management and Commerce, Hyderabad, on Wednesday at 11 am.
The theme of the event is ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’, which will offer insights into overseas education. Y-Axis Assistant Vice President Faizul Hassan will share his views on study abroad with the students of the IIMC.
Students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-Axis at the seminar. Principal of the institution K Raghu Veer will also be part of the seminar.