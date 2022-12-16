Early planning key, students heading abroad told

Y-Axis coaching Assistant Vice President Faizul Hassan advised students aspiring to study abroad to start their preparation early

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Y Axis session at KG Reddy Engg college.

Hyderabad: Y-Axis coaching Assistant Vice President Faizul Hassan advised students aspiring to study abroad to start their preparation early and give enough thrust on planning and researching their options well.

As part of its themed study abroad seminars, Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana conducted a session on the topic ‘Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ at KG Reddy College of Engineering and Technology here on Friday. In his talk, Hassan highlighted the importance of taking good career decisions.

He spoke about how to become global Indians and talked about the journey and process of becoming one. He touched upon aspects involved from start to finish in the study abroad process and stressed on starting early to be able to succeed in their efforts for getting admissions, scholarship and visa.

Principal Y Vijayalata advised students to seek expert guidance on studying abroad for making the right career choices.

Dean Placements, Daniel Prabhakar Rao said students could experience new places and cultures, make friends from around the world, and gain a global perspective while earning credits towards their degree abroad. He thanked the management of Telangana Publications for organizing such a useful session.