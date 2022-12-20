Be flexible on study destinations, students heading abroad told

Y-Axis in association Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana organised a session on Study Abroad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: As part of its themed study abroad seminars, Y-Axis in association Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana organised a session on ‘Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ at Malla Reddy University here on Tuesday.

Y-Axis Coaching Assistant Vice President Faizul Hassan spoke about the importance of early preparation and laid thrust on planning and researching their options well. He advised students not to fixate on only specific top study destinations but explore and be open to other prospective and growing study destinations which provide access to equal quality higher education abroad and economical or even free.

Ch Bhadra Reddy, president, Malla Reddy University said, “these seminars are very much useful for students in gaining knowledge. We thank the management of Telangana Publications for choosing our university to arrange the session.”

Malla Reddy University Vice Chancellor, VSK Reddy informed students that skills and marks would fetch only 50 per cent of their career and another 50 per cent are to be acquired by attending such useful seminars.

Training and Career Guidance director RK Venkat said Chairman Malla Reddy’s vision and mission was to transform every talent as intellectual along with competencies required for them to perform and prove as professionals.