Hyderabad set to experience zero shadow on August 3

Hyderabad is gearing up to witness the fascinating astronomical phenomenon known as Zero Shadow Day for the second time this year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:52 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

The city had earlier experienced this event on May 9, and on Thursday, August 3, the occurrence can be observed at approximately 12:22 pm.

Zero Shadow Day takes place twice a year in regions near the equator, particularly between the Tropic of Capricorn and the Tropic of Cancer. During this unique event, the sun aligns directly above the Earth’s equator, causing objects and living creatures to cast no shadows at all.

To experience this, one must be in an open space where the sun is directly overhead. This means being in an area where there are no obstructions that would cast a shadow, such as tall buildings or trees.

At precisely 12:22 pm on Thursday, stand in an open area with the sun directly overhead. This means that the shadow of any vertical object will disappear, giving you a rare opportunity to experience zero shadow.

You can also perform a simple experiment from the comfort of your own home. All you need is a flat surface that is directly under the sun and a white paper fixed to it. Place a tall, opaque object, such as a PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) pipe or metal tumbler, vertically on the white paper around noon. Mark the object’s shadow on the paper and observe its position at five-minute intervals.

As you observe, you’ll see the shadow move, but at exactly 12:22 pm, the object’s shadow will disappear for a brief period. Keep observing the shadow’s position as it reappears.

The B.M. Birla Planetarium in Hyderabad is also an ideal location for enthusiasts and curious observers to witness this event.