Hyderabad set to host ‘Naayaab’ showcasing master artisans from across the country

Scheduled for September 5 and 6 at the Taj Krishna, this two-day exhibition will feature works from over 70 master artisans, including recipients of prestigious awards

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 August 2024, 03:58 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to welcome the inaugural edition of Naayaab, a unique platform showcasing over 100 curated masterpieces by some of India’s most celebrated artisans.

Scheduled for September 5 and 6 at the Taj Krishna, this two-day exhibition will feature works from over 70 master artisans, including recipients of prestigious awards such as the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri, and Shilp Guru.

Following its Delhi showcase recently, the exhibition brings together around 40 traditional art forms, offering a rare opportunity to witness the finest examples of Indian craftsmanship. The artworks have been curated from across diverse locations in India.

Among the featured artisans are Sudarshan Sahoo, renowned for his stone carvings and honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2021, Jai Prakash Lakhiawal, a master of miniature painting who received the Padma Shri in 2016, Gond artist Durga Bai Vyam, also a Padma Shri honoree, Khaleel Ahmad, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2024 for kilim carpets and Bhil artist Bhuri Bai, who recieved the Padma Shri in 2021, among others.

The exhibition, organised by Craft Maestros, promises a holistic experience with a series of conversations, dialogues, and music. Naayaab will conclude in Mumbai on September 13 and 14, making it a celebration of India’s rich artistic legacy.