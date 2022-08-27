Hyderabad: Shilpa Layout flyover all set for inauguration by November

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 11:37 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Hyderabad: Finally, one of the long awaited flyovers in the city, the four-lane bi-directional flyover from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road near Gachibowli Junction, is all set for inauguration by November.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials said around 95 per cent of work on the flyover, which has taken quite some time in the making, were completed and the remaining part too would be completed by November.

“Some works could not be completed due to the intense spells of rains recently. As we are expecting intense spells of rains during September, we are hoping to complete the remaining work by November,” a GHMC official said, adding that around five spans were yet to be laid besides some final touch-up works.

The Shilpa Layout flyover is 823 metres in length and 16.60 metres wide. Once open to traffic, the flyover will ensure free flow of traffic from Shilpa Layout to the ORR. On the Shilpa Layout road, peak hour traffic in 2020 was 1,464 passenger car units (PCU) per hour and the projected peak hour traffic in 2040 is 5,194 PCU per hour.

The flyover has already been termed an engineering feat by the GHMC, with some spans of the flyover being installed 18 metres above the ground and placed across the existing Gachibowli Crossroad Flyover.

In addition to this facility, simultaneously, construction of another six-lane bidirectional flyover towards Kondapur is underway. Presently, the foundations of this project are under construction and the flyover will be 816 metres long and 24 metres wide.

“The probable date of completion of this six-lane bidirectional flyover is December 2023,” a GHMC official said.

The estimated contract value of both projects is Rs.313.52 crore and both these projects are being built under the State government’s flagship Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Both these flyovers have a series of benefits to offer after they are made available to the public. Traffic at the busy Gachibowli Junction will be decongested to a great extent. They will also ensure better connectivity between HITEC City and the Financial District besides easing traffic heading towards Meenakshi Group Buildings.