Hyderabad likely to witness light to moderate rain over the weekend

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:39 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

File Photo Maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be around 32 degrees celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees celsius over the weekend.

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy sky with moderate rainfall and thunderstorms for the State capital on Saturday and Sunday.

It said that the maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

A few parts of Hyderabad witnessed rainfall on Saturday morning with the maximum temperature at 32.4 degrees celsius and the relative humidity was as high as 69 per cent, the weather forecasting agency said.

As per Telangana State Development Planning Society, all the localities including LB Nagar, Uppal, Malakpet, Saroornagar, Secunderabad, Rajendranagar, Amberpet, Khairtabad, Kukatpally, Kapra, Charminar, Hayatnagar, Jubilee Hills, and Musarambagh will receive rainfall between 0.3 mm and 2.5 mm till Sunday morning.

The same weather pattern is likely to continue in the city till Monday.

