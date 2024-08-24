Hyderabad: SICA conducts Carnatic Vocal Concert in memory of late Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 08:16 PM

Hyderabad: South Indian Cultural Association (SICA), the noted cultural organization of twin cities conducted a Carnatic Vocal Concert, in memory of late Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar, the renowned musician and musicologist of yesteryears, recently at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

Dr. NJ Nandini, well-known carnatic vocalist from Trivandrum and hailing from a family of musicians, performed in the event. The noted singer has already performed over 900 concerts in India and abroad.

Dr. Nandini chose to present Kambhoji raga as main item with pleasant and elaborate aalaapana by bringing out various nuances of the raga and presented ‘Sri Subrahmanyaya Namaste’ a Deekshitar kruthi with an impressive neraval at ‘vasavadi sakala deva vandithaya’. The swarakalpana was euphonic with innovatibe swara phrases and jathis.

Violin support by Nanda Kumar elevated the concert. Thani Avarthanam by Jayabhaskar on mrudangam and Chandrakanth on ghatam enthralled the audience.

The artists were felicitated by Sandhya daughter of late Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar and Dr. S.Chakravarthy, president of SICA. Mahidhara Seetaram engaged the audience with his brisk and free flowing style of introduction. The concert was attended by a large number of twin cities music lovers.