Hyderabad: Smile Super Speciality Dental clinic launched in Kondapur

The clinic was inaugurated by MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, and former Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Vangala Harshavardhan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Smile Super Speciality Dental clinic with 27 years of experience inaugurated its first branch in Kondapur here on Sunday.

The clinic was inaugurated by MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, and former Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Vangala Harshavardhan. According to a press release issued here today, the vision of the clinic is to serve the needs of pediatric and elderly patients with special focus on implants and digital dentistry and smile design.