| Telangana Fire Breaks Out At Store In Rangareddy No Causalities Reported

Kondapur: Fire breaks out at fitness store in Rangareddy; no causalties reported

By ANI Updated On - 13 April 2024, 06:46 PM

Representational Image

Rangareddy: A fire broke out in a fitness store in Kondapur, Rangareddy district, Telangana, on Saturday, officials said.

“A fire accident took place in a fitness store in Kondapur. We got the information today around 1pm. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire within 45 minutes,” the fire official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.