Missing child traced within an hour in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: A three-an-a-half year-old boy who went missing from near his house at Kondapur was traced safely within an hour by the police on Saturday.

J.Harisva, who lives with his parents, was playing in front of his house in the afternoon when his mother was busy with household chores. While playing around, the boy went missing.

Police said Harisva’s parents who after some time realised that he was missing, searched for him in the neighbourhood and approached the police.

“On receiving information, we formed special teams and started searching for the child in residential colonies in the neighbourhood. We checked the CCTV footage. Meanwhile, he was found wandering by a motorist, who handed him over to us,” said a police official.

Harisva was handed over to his parents, who thanked the police for their swift response in tracing the lost child.