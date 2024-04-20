Several electric poles, trees uprooted due to rain, strong winds in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 04:38 PM

Electricity officials take up repair works following the rain in the city on Saturday.

Hyderabad: A sudden downpour and strong winds in the city on Saturday cut power to many areas and caused damages to electric polls. Several areas were plunged into darkness as power went off due to falling on tree branches on power lines.

According to power officials, several trees were uprooted and about 22 electric poles were damaged in the rain that was accompanied by heavy winds in the city. In Kondapur, Rajendranagar, Kandukur, Saroornagar, Saifabad, Azamabad and Charminar areas, tree branches fell on the lines causing power disruptions for sometime. Minor disruption also occurred in 11 KV feeders due to strong winds and rain.

The power officials immediately took restoration work and within an hour restored power supply in most of the places where power went off due to falling of tree branches on power lines. Preventive shutdowns in waterlogged localities were carried out by the power officials. The roads were littered with uprooted trees and hoardings in several parts of the city due to strong winds.

“This morning due to rains in many parts of Greater Hyderabad city, there was minor disruption to consumers as branches of trees fell on lines, remnants of banners/moths fell, twisted power lines, and broke poles. Electricity officials and staff were alerted immediately and quickly repaired them and restored the supply”, Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka posted on social media platform ‘X’.

ఈ రోజు ఉదయం గ్రేటర్ హైదరాబాద్ నగర పరిధిలోని పలు ప్రాంతాల్లో కురిసిన వర్షాలకు కొన్ని చోట్ల చెట్ల కొమ్మలు లైన్ల మీద పడటం, బ్యానర్/ పతంగుల అవశేషాలు పడటం వలన విద్యుత్ తీగలు ట్విస్ట్ అవడం, స్థంబాలు విరగడంతో వినియోగదారులకు స్వల్ప అంతరాయం జరిగింది.

విద్యుత్ అధికారులు, సిబ్బంది వెంటనే… pic.twitter.com/5J4mUPHFS4 — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) April 20, 2024