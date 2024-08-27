Hyderabad: SOT nabbed two AP peddlers carrying hashish oil worth Rs 1.5 crore

The arrested persons are G Govinda Rao and K Rambabu, both agriculturists and drug peddlers from Alluri Sitaramaraju district of Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 06:51 PM

The arrested persons are G Govinda Rao and K Rambabu, both agriculturists and drug peddlers from Alluri Sitaramaraju district of Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the Bhongir Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Pochampally police nabbed two interstate drug peddlers from Andhra Pradesh who were involved in smuggling of hashish oil, on Tuesday. Officials seized about 10 kg of hashish oil worth Rs 1.52 crore.

The arrested persons are G Govinda Rao and K Rambabu, both agriculturists and drug peddlers from Alluri Sitaramaraju district of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read Hyderabad: Three arrested for illegal possession of amphetamines

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G.Sudheer Babu said the suspects who are close friends had decided to make easy money by drug peddling. “As per their plan, they procured hashish oil from known drug peddlers locally and sold it to consumers across the State and neighbouring States at a higher rate,” he said.

On August 26, the duo procured about 10.2 kg of hashish oil from Chanti and Laxmi Naidu, both local drug dealers and were proceeding to Hyderabad in a RTC bus by concealing the drug in the luggage.

Acting on a tip-off, the police caught them when they de-boarded the bus at Kothaguda ‘X’ road in Pochampally and hashish oil was seized from them.

Efforts are on to nab Chanti and Laxmi Naidu, officials said.